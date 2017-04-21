Research Shows That Cycling To Work Reduces The Risk Of Any Type of Death By Over 40%









In what was the largest ever study on the issue, it was revealed that cycling to work will halve your risk of getting cancer or heart disease. The study took five years and was conducted on over 250,000 daily commuters from the UK. The study also showed that walking had more benefits, over sitting down on the public transport, or for taking your car.

It was revealed, not to anyone’s surprise, that once it becomes a routine, cycling to work requires no more willpower to practice. In any case, the study examined people who had a more active commute, as opposed to those who didn’t.

Now, out of all the participants in the study 2,430 died, 3,748 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,110 had heart problems. But, as it turns out, cycling cut the risk of dying from various ailments by 41%, the occurrence of cancer by 45% and from heart disease by 46%. On average, cyclists moved around about 30 miles per week. But the greater the distance, the better the odds. Walking also helps, but if it’s more than six miles per week.

“This is really clear evidence that people who commute in an active way, particularly by cycling, were at lower risk,” Dr Jason Gill, from the University of Glasgow, told the BBC News website. “You need to get to work every day so if you built cycling into the day it essentially takes willpower out of the equation. “What we really need to do is change our infrastructure to make it easier to cycle – we need bike lanes, to make it easier to put bikes on trains, showers at work.”

The size and the way in which the study was carried out, it makes it almost impossible to pinpoint the exact causes for what’s actually happening there. But after adjusting the statistics and filtering out other variables like smoking, diet and weight, it still points to this difference cycling has on people’s health.

Clare Hyde from Cancer Research UK said: “This study helps to highlight the potential benefits of building activity into your everyday life.

“You don’t need to join a gym or run the marathon.

“Anything that gets you a bit hot and out of breath – whether it’s cycling all or part way to work or doing some housework – can help make a difference.

(Source)







