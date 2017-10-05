Creepy Heads In A Jar Are The Latest Fashion Statement Right Now!









These creepy heads in a jar are the latest fashion statement right now! If scaring the living hell out of your friends, and strangers for that matter as well, than this is definitely the thing you should be wearing right now.

The headhunter necklaces look like their preserving small heads inside small jars. They could literally scare someone if they are not used to seeing weird and crazy fashion statements like this one.

Polina Verbitskaya is the artist behind these unique fashion accessories. All of her creations are handmade in the Ukraine, Eastern Europe, which gives these creepy heads even more weirdness and charm.

She describes herself as an illustrator, doll-maker and “body artist”, which gives us an idea of where she may have gotten the inspiration to create these tiny head sculptures.

The artist starts by sculpting a tiny head out of polymer clay. After this part of the process is finished, Polina introduces the small head in a tiny glass jar and fills it with clear resin. Voila! Your creepy fashion accessory is now ready!

RELATED STORIES:

If you think creepy heads were the only thing Polina Verbitskaya was good at, you were mistaken! She also creates other shocking fashion accessories like severed finger necklaces. No, they’re not just for Halloween, they’re for everyday use! (not sure quite use exactly)

If you’re interested in getting some of this unique handmade fashion around your body, be sure to visit Polina Verbitskaya’s online store, right here.









