Can You Guess Which Couples Are Real And Which Ones Are Just Posing?









Can you guess which couples are real and which ones are just posing? We sure can’t, and the only one who can truly elucidate this mystery is the person who took these outstanding black and white photos.

Photographer Ben Lamberty got his inspiration for creating this ‘kissing people’ series after seeing a couple kissing on the streets last summer. Shortly after, he decided to ask his friends if they would like to participate in a photo shoot where they would have to kiss. Some of his friends and acquaintances were already in a relationship so they had no problem with kissing each other. Those friends of his who were single, as you can tell, had no problem in participating either…

Looking back at the two people he saw kissing on the streets, who served as his muse for this project, Ben Lamberty considers that such moments were simply meant to be capture. This is why he decided to recreate that moment with his friends.

Now, looking at these photos of people passionately kissing each other, can you tell who’s who? If you still can’t decide, be sure to visit Ben Lamberty’s official website and ask the artist himself.

