Couple Travels 80,000 Miles In Six Years All Across Europe









For most, being in a couple means something along the lines of settling down, but for Lauren Smith and Calum Creasey, it meant something different. In fact, it meant the exact opposite. As founders of The Rolling Home, the couple decided back in 2010 to pack only their essentials and set out on an adventure that would last for six years and would take them some 80,000 miles across the entire European continent.

With a limited amount of money, but with enough imagination to spare, they bought a Volkswagen T4 and transformed it into a mobile tiny home on four wheels. Their adventure started in their hometown of Buckinghamshire, England and travelled more than three times the distance around the Equator, or something along the lines of 128,000 kilometres, and going from the Atlantic beaches of Portugal to the forests of Denmark. With their custom-made van, the couple was able to have everything they would ever need – which also included a compact kitchen, complete with a sink, gas hob, and storage.

With a successful Kickstarter campaign, the two were able to release their book entitled The Rolling Home. Their love for travel and journalism helped them immensely in achieving this goal. The book itself tells their 6-year-long story via a compilation of photos, illustrations, phrases, as well as the stories of the many interesting people they met along the way.

Alongside this project, the couple created a series of quarterly journals that was ‘celebrating alternative living.’ In their third edition now, these journals document the stories, interviews, images, artwork, technical knowledge and advice that they gathered throughout their entire experience. These were designed in such a way so as to inspire others to create their own ‘rolling homes.’

Today, Smith and Creasey are living their lives in their van in Cornwall, England. They spend their time working as part-time cabin builders and gardeners. The rest of the time, they run their small online store through Stokedeversince – where they sell items that one would need in an on-the-road adventure such as theirs.

