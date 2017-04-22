The Countries That Smoke The Most Marijuana









The countries that smoke the most marijuana may be filled with surprising entries on the list to some, while for others, the charts could be right on the money. If you have been an avid fan of the Rastafarian culture, or the hippy movement throughout your life, you’ll definitely guess most of the countries present on the list.

We’ll just have to see what your picks are. Before checking the interactive map created by The Telegraph, take a guess and let us know which country smokes the most marijuana in your opinion? What’s your first guess?

TOP 30 countries that smoke the most marijuana

Iceland – 18.3 per cent of population United States – 16.3% Nigeria – 14.3% Canada – 12.7% Chile – 11.83% France – 11.1% New Zealand – 11% Bermuda – 10.9% Australia – 10.2% Zambia – 9.5% Uruguay – 9.3% Italy – 9.2% Spain – 9.2% Madagascar – 9.1% Czech Republic – 8.9% Israel – 8.88% St Lucia – 8.87% Belize – 8.45% Barbados – 8.3% Netherlands – 8% Greenland – 7.6% Jamaica – 7.21% Denmark – 6.9% Switzerland – 6.7% Egypt – 6.24% UK – 6.2% Ireland – 6% Estonia – 6% Bahamas – 5.54% Sierra Leone – 5.42%

If the TOP 30 countries that smoke the most marijuana had no surprising entries on the list in your opinion, you can easily consider yourself a guru in cannabis-related knowledge and news. Either that, or you might just be one of the king pins ruling the international marijuana drug trade. Stay safe!









