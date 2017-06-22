Countries That Permit And Forbid Multiple Citizenship









Here’s how to map the countries that permit and forbid multiple citizenship. Reddit user SwiftOryx created this map using data collected by Corporate Magazine and the results are very surprising in some cases.

By now, we all know that getting the entire world to be on the same page when it comes to travelling freely (without visas) all around the globe is not going to be possible in the near future. Given this fact, we should analyze how long will it take, and if there’s even a possibility, to become a citizen in a country you would love to live and to avoid the recurring residency interviews and visas.

If you are living in a place, why shouldn’t you be allowed to become a citizen at one point or the other, without having to renounce your native citizenship gained by birth right? Wouldn’t this be pretty cool?

Well, while most countries around the world allow multiple citizenship, there are still plenty of countries lagging behind on become world citizens.

After looking at the map, one Reddit user, quant18, decided to share some information in order to make this post more accurate:

South Korea, Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong should all be in the “restricted” category. (Right now the map lists the first two as “permitted” and the other two as “not permitted”.)

Taiwan allows “at-birth” and “outbound” dual citizenship, but not “inbound” dual citizenship except for people with special contributions or who can’t renounce their original citizenship (Nationality Law, Article 9).

South Korea has allowed “at-birth” dual citizenship since 2010 (Nationality Law), but in most cases “inbound” and “outbound” dual citizenship are still forbidden (Articles 10 and 15; exceptions for elderly people, foreigners married to South Koreans, and people with special contributions).

The Chinese nationality law is in force in both Hong Kong and Macau, but is interpreted locally to allow “at-birth” and “outbound” dual citizenship (both disallowed in mainland China). Both territories still strictly forbid “inbound” dual citizenship (same as in mainland China).

(By “allows at-birth dual-citizenship” I mean the country lets duals-at-birth keep dual citizenship in adulthood. By “forbids inbound dual citizenship” I mean a foreigner applying for naturalization has to show documents from his original country proving loss of citizenship. By “outbound dual citizenship” I mean when a citizen of the country voluntarily obtains another citizenship.)

A list of all the countries that forbid multiple citizenship:

Afghanistan

Andorra

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Bhutan

Brunei

Cameroon

China

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Cuba

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Gabon

Georgia

Equatorial Guinea

Guyana

Honduras

India

Indonesia

Iran

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kirbati

Kuwait

Laos

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Micronesia

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nepal

Netherlands

North Korea

Paraguay

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

San Marino

Seychelles

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Somalia

Suriname

Tanzania

Timor Leste

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Yemen

Zimbabwe








