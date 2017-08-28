The Countries That Will Be Most Affected By Climate Change









Climate change is real, regardless of whatever some people may say. That’s the thing about science, it seems. It’s real, regardless of whether people believe in it or not. Now, climate change is no longer coming – it’s here. This year alone, Europe has been faced with several consecutive heatwaves, the likes of which haven’t been seen on the continent. The numbers of forest fires have risen exponentially and now the United States is hit with a one-in-a-thousand-year storm.

Scientists have warned us about this trend happening for decades now, and, as it turns out Exxon Mobil, also knew since at least the 1970s, but decided to bury the information and make fake data public instead. Nevertheless, the team at Eco Experts has put together a chart based on the Notre Dame Global Adaptation (ND-Gain) Index. This index is aimed at analyzing how countries would fare against a warming temperature.

Understanding the Map

This map here gives us a good perspective as to how all the countries around the world would be able to adjust to the changing climate. What it doesn’t take into account, though, is that each country’s individual regions are not specified or presented. In other words, things may be completely different in one corner of a country as they would be in the other. In the United States, for instance, places like New York City and Miami are far less equipped to handle the change than other areas of the country.

Another thing about this map, which is highly important to understand, is that it is based solely on ranking, not actual evaluations. This means that a country represented here in green, or dark green will do better by comparison to those that won’t. This map doesn’t show how well they will do – which is very important to understand.

Nevertheless, already developed countries that have a good infrastructure already put in place can more easily adapt to a changing planet. This means that when the government of a country will make its citizens abandon the cities on the coast, like Miami for instance, and move further inland – they could more easily do so. Things will be bad all over, not only in the redder countries but the greener ones could adapt faster – that’s all.

(Source)












