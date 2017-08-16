Off Duty Cop Saves Woman From Horrible Date After Overhearing Their Conversation









An off duty cop saved a woman from a horrible date after overhearing the conversation she was having with her partner.

How did everybody get to hear this wonderful story? The answer is simple: Reddit! Reddit user Stanzin7 asked “Women of Reddit, what has been your worst ‘nice guy’ experience?”, and ThrowAwayForPancakes, another user, shared the best story ever.

ThrowAwayForPancakes overhead a girl being threatened by her date at a restaurant and immediately decided to step in and save her from that awful situation. Her date was saying some pretty disturbing things and he couldn’t wait another moment without intervening.

While he was heading to their table, an older man stopped him and the situation started to get even more interesting… Here’s what happened.

“So, possibly one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. I mean you know how you hear the “women want him, men want to be him” stuff in old movies? Well I’m a man and by god I wanted to be this guy. Anyway! I’m having dinner with my girlfriend at the time, and behind us are a couple on a date. It is.. not going well.

Guy was being rather creepy and making some pretty inappropriate comments, the girl doesn’t look at all comfortable. The girl finishes her appetiser really quickly, my guess is she wanted to get it over with. Guy proceeds to comment on it and says “well, least I know you can swallow right?”. Loudly. Girl goes red and tells him that isn’t appropriate, he literally waves his hand in a “shoo” type motion and says “oh calm down I was going to find out in a few hours anyway”.”

People are calling this cop a superhero.












