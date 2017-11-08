This Is Probably The Coolest Motorhome In The World – Price $1.7 Million









This is probably the coolest motorhome in the world and it goes for a mere $1.7 million. What more can you say about that? If you want your moving home away from home, how about getting yourself the Volkner Mobil.

The Volkner Mobil has shocked the entire RV market with its latest model which is currently going for $1.7 million. People usually consider RV’s as the last option to take when going on a trip, but when it comes to something like the Volkner Mobil we’re in a whole new league.

The latest model is called the Performance S, and when you see what it has in store for the lucky buyer, you’ll quickly understand why. To sum it up, this motorhome is a 5-star hotel on wheels!

The 40-foot (12 m) long motorhome comes complete with a double bed, a fully-equipped kitchen, a spacious lounge and a state of the art heated bathroom. This is basically better than your home. The coolest part about this moving home is that it also has a garage built inside it. It’s a vehicle with a garage underneath it, where you can store your car while driving this badass motorhome.

Ready to start taking your car into your RV and taking a cross-country trip this summer? You’d better hurry and raise that money before someone else will steal this gem and the dreams that come with it.

