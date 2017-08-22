This Comic Book About Growing Old Will Change The Way You Look At Life









This comic book about growing old will change the way you look at life for good, for the better. We need to learn to live more in the present, rather than living in the future, or even worst, living in the past. It may sound a little difficult to understand at first, but give it time and by the end of this comic book, you’ll leave with a valuable life lesson.

Dan Dougherty, an award-winning comic artist, created a very simple, yet so complex, comic book about growing old. Basically, if you’re the emotional type, we’re betting that you’ll be shedding tears by the time you’ll reach the end.

The comic book created by Dan Dougherty is part of Beardo chronicles which feature a dad and his daughter growing up. Everything starts from her birth, all the way up to maturity and for her having children of her own. But what is the moral and the key life lesson of this story? Well, you’ll just have to scroll down and simply by viewing this comic book you’ll definitely be moved, one way or another.

RELATED STORIES:

Well, are you pulling tears yet?

If you’re interested in following more of Dan Dougherty’s comic strips, be sure to follow the Beardo chronicles on Facebook, right here.









