Colonial Nigeria Seen Through The Lenses Of A 19th Century Colonial Photographer









Colonial Nigeria, as seen through the lenses of a 19th century British photographer, is a photo series that acts like a time machine, offering us a real glimpse into the African country’s past.

The British National Archives released a photo album called “Nigeria”, which contains over 900 photographs from the Colonial Office photographic collection. The series features portraits, documentation, daily life scenes and the Nigerian landscape.

Colonial Nigeria (1900 – 1960) was a place most British people only knew about from photos and documentaries created by adventurers who enjoyed traveling through the unknown world and capture the essence of every person, village and country, one photo at a time.

RELATED STORIES:

These portraits, taken over 100 years ago, reveal how life in colonial Nigeria was actually like. Most of the photographed people (if not all of them), had never seen a white man before, let alone a photo camera. This makes them have a unique look in their eyes and they transmit a powerful emotion that can easily pass the test of time.

Explore the full photo album, and many other interesting photo documentaries, on the British National Archives Flickr page.











