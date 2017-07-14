Colonial Nigeria Seen Through The Lenses Of A 19th Century Colonial Photographer

By
George Steinberg
Our Catalogue Reference: Part of CO 1069/63
This image is part of the Colonial Office photographic collection held at The National Archives, uploaded as part of the Africa Through a Lens project. Feel free to share it within the spirit of the Commons.
Our records about many of these images are limited. If you have more information about the people, places or events shown in an image, please use the comments section below. We have attempted to provide place information for the images automatically but our software may not have found the correct location.
Alternatively you could use the Suggestify tool to suggest the location of a picture.
For high quality reproductions of any item from our collection please contact our image library




Colonial Nigeria, as seen through the lenses of a 19th century British photographer, is a photo series that acts like a time machine, offering us a real glimpse into the African country’s past.

The British National Archives released a photo album called “Nigeria”, which contains over 900 photographs from the Colonial Office photographic collection. The series features portraits, documentation, daily life scenes and the Nigerian landscape.

Colonial Nigeria (1900 – 1960) was a place most British people only knew about from photos and documentaries created by adventurers who enjoyed traveling through the unknown world and capture the essence of every person, village and country, one photo at a time.

These portraits, taken over 100 years ago, reveal how life in colonial Nigeria was actually like. Most of the photographed people (if not all of them), had never seen a white man before, let alone a photo camera. This makes them have a unique look in their eyes and they transmit a powerful emotion that can easily pass the test of time.

Description: Filani (Sokoto)
Description: Oluwo (King) of Iwo and his wives.
Location: Iwo
Description: View on Oshun River.
Description: Akarigbo of Jebu Remo.
Description: Misses Thomas Hudson and Missionaries at Hadan, with Captain Bower and Captain Holland.
Location: Hadan
Description: Kanuri market
Description: Elekan of Ekan
Description: Ore of Awton
Location: Awton

Explore the full photo album, and many other interesting photo documentaries, on the British National Archives Flickr page.

Description: Wurkun
Location: Horin
Description: View near Camp on River Ofin.