Coastal Cities Will Be Flooded Three Times A Week By 2045

Coastal cities around the world will find it increasingly difficult to fend off the oceans as time will go on. New research has shown that high tides will become a constant problem for coastal cities 30 years from now. This means that the beachfront properties that you buy today will be underwater as many as three times a week even before you finish paying your mortgage on them; this is so you can put things better in perspective and get a better grip at what 30 years really means.

Now, this research show that by 2045, coastal cities and areas will be hit by floods several times a week; especially in the mid-Atlantic coastline of the US. This is because this region has been experiencing a higher rise in sea levels than anywhere else. This phenomenon is also coupled with a sagging in landmass under the weight of geologic changes.

Washington and Annapolis, Md. could experience regular, 120 feet high (37 meters) tide floods every year, some three times a week, to be more precise. Smaller such floods occur even to this day in the area, one roughly per month; floods that already block roads and flood homes. This study was published in the PLoS ONE journal.

“The flooding would generally cluster around the new and full moons,” said Erika Spanger-Siegfried, a Union of Concerned Scientists analysts who helped produce the new study. “Many tide cycles in a row would bring flooding, this would peter out, and would then be followed by a string of tides without flooding.”

These new findings stepped up the game, as it were, pushing these floods within a generation rather than the end of the 21st century. Sea levels are currently rising by about an inch every decade, but as the planet continues to warm up, this effect will accelerate as time goes on. On the one side, there are the melting icecaps and glaciers all around the world that add to the overall quantity of water.

On the other, there is the ever-expanding volume of water caused by heat. As we all know, warmer water has a bigger volume than the colder one. And due to the water currents and other geographical-related reasons, the East Coast has been experiencing twice the sea level rise than the rest of the world.

“The way to bring it home is to talk about this 30-year horizon,” said Jason Evans, a Stetson University scientist who researches sea-level rise and advises coastal communities trying to adapt. He wasn’t, however, involved with this particular study. “That’s the life of a mortgage. It’s not abstract.”

Coastal cities in other regions of the Atlantic coast, either in its northeastern part, or Gulf region, will experience less frequent floods than those in the mid regions. By 2045, they will experience as many floods as the mid-Atlantic coast experiences today. The Gulf coast is also struggling with widespread cases of erosion caused by oil and gas infrastructure, as well as various flood control projects. This study did not focus its attention on the West Coast. Here frequent flooding is less problematic, but the San Francisco Bay Area is particularly at risk.

