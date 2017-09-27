CO2 Levels Visualized In A Different Way









There’s no denying that CO2 levels are soaring. In fact, things haven’t been this way for millions of years. Now, the problem with CO2 in the atmosphere is not that it’s actually there. Plants need CO2 to grow, and over the past several decades we’ve seen a literal ‘greening of the Earth.’ The problem, however, is the speed at which that CO2 is pumped into the air, not allowing plants to keep up and adapt to the excess, leading to a sharp change in the atmosphere’s chemistry.

Anyway, there’s a new video out on the internet that portrays CO2 levels as some sort of skyscrapers shooting into space. Called “A Brief History of CO2 Emissions,” this video shows how much and from where humans have been pumping greenhouse gases since the mid-1700s – since the invention of the steam engine and the increasing use of coal to power those engines. It also goes all the way to 2100, showing what will happen if the world’s nations disregard the Paris Agreement.

“We wanted to show where and when CO2 was emitted in the last 250 years—and might be emitted in the coming 80 years if no climate action is taken,” emails Boris Mueller, a creator of the viz along with designer Julian Braun and others at Germany’s University of Applied Sciences Potsdam and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. “By visualizing the global distribution and the local amount of cumulated CO2, we were able to create a strong image that demonstrates very clearly the dominant CO2-emitting regions and time spans.”

We will not try to explain the video below, since the whole point is to actually watch it. Since it shows the CO2 levels around the globe, it helps us to better visualize the whole thing, and maybe help us see what we can do to put an end to it.

(Source)











