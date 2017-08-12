Chinese Models Posing With Super Human Speed









These Chinese models posing with super human speed will make you see the entire fashion industry with a new set of eyes. Sure, by now everybody knows that photo shoots cost a lot of money and the longer they take, the more money is needed for the venue, for the amenities, for the models and the list can go on and on.

Since China is such a fast pace economy, this business philosophy has transcended even inside the fashion world, where the most successful Chinese models are also the ones that can move the fastest. Basically, going by the old communist ideal of quantity over quality, the more shots you take during a photo session, the better.

These girls are models for Taobao, a Chinese company that is sort of the Asian Amazon. Since Taobao has an impressive stock of products on the company’s website, you can imagine that no time can be wasted when taking photos. This is why Chinese models have mastered the art of fast photo shooting and they always do it with a smile on their face.

Each Chinese model working for Taobao must pose with at least 20 outfits per day, totaling an impressive 700 photographs each day. In some extreme cases, Chinese models have to pose in 150 outfits per day, just to keep up with the merchandise Taobao has in stock.

Oh, did we mention that they only get a 10-minute meal break a day? Just think about that…







