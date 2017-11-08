Amazing Chinese Library With over 1.2 Million Books Inside









This amazing and curvy Chinese library was designed by Dutch architecture team MVDRV. The team also has other projects, of which is the Skygarden in Seoul. Nevertheless, this library in Tianjin, China, is their latest project, and still continues to impress.

Designed in collaboration with Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute (TUPDI), and located in Binhai Cultural District, this Chinese library is capable of housing more than 1.2 million books. What’s even more interesting here is that this library is only a part of an even larger “cultural complex master plan” – carried out by GMP Architekten. This Chinese library actually joins four other buildings through a series of cultural corridors, as they’re called.

Structured in five stories, the 34.200-square-metre glass structure features an oval-shaped opening into the interior. The large spherical auditorium, known as “the eye” is the focal point.

“The Eye is the centre of the library. It ‘hollows out’ the building and creates, out of bookshelves, an environment to sit, to read, [and] to hang out,” explains MVRDV’s director Winy Maas.

In addition to the ground floor auditorium and reading area, the first and second floors house further reading and lounge areas. The upper floors are made out of offices, meeting rooms, as well as computer and audio chambers. The curved interior is completely covered with shelves that are filled with books. These shelves also act as stairs and sitting areas.

Maas describes them as “great spaces to sit and at the same time allow for access to the upper floors. The angles and curves are meant to stimulate different uses of the space, such as reading, walking, meeting and discussing.”

(Source)

