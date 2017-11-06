The 31 Chinese Cities With Economies As Big As Countries









The 31 Chinese cities with economies as big as countries offer us an insight on how big China’s economy actually is. Visual Capitalist created this infographic to show the scale of the Chinese megalopolis development.

China has 1.4 billion people and is the 3rd biggest country in the world based on landmass. Having such a numerous population and a vast territory, it comes as natural for such a country through start blooming from an industrial and economical point of view. Just how much this country is flourishing is absolutely astonishing, considering that 31 Chinese cities have economies as big as some countries.

Did we say some countries? Some of these countries are actually world leaders when it comes to economic development, like Switzerland, Norway, The Netherlands and the list can go on and on.

Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong are the most popular names on the list, but some cities you probably haven’t even heard about up until know, like Shijiazhuang, Wuxi, Changsha, Suzhou, Ningbo, Foshan and Yantai are also huge global economic powers.

Just think about this: If Shanghai were to be a stand alone country, it would be the world’s 18th most powerful economy.

