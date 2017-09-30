The Chinese Art of the Crowd in 35 Hypnotizing Photos









In more recent decades, China can easily be described by using just one word; crowd. Well, that’s if we don’t take into account the word pollution, but given the fact that China is at the forefront of solar technology, and is the no.1 manufacturer and user of solar panels and other renewable sources of energy, the word crowd is the better alternative of the two.

Anyway, senior editor at The Atlantic, Alan Taylor, who is in charge of the photo section there, has had the chance to look over countless photos coming in from the Asian country. In an article dedicated to China’s ‘art of the crowd’, he has put together several photos showing how the country excels at it.

“Whether the subject is military parades or world-record attempts, mass exercises or enormous performances, the images are frequently remarkable. The masses of people can look beautiful or intimidating, projecting a sense of strength and abundance. Individuals can become pixels in a huge painting, or points on a grid, or echoes of each other in identical uniforms or costumes,” he said.

(Source)







