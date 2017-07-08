China’s Annual ‘Most Beautiful Butt’ Competition – The Results Are In









China’s annual ‘Most Beautiful Butt’ competition is not something to be taken lightly. Approximately 50 women participate each year in order to demonstrate that their backsides are better than what their competition has ‘to offer’.

This year, the competition was organized on June 24th inside a shopping mall from Shenyang, China, and the entire event was sponsored by Saipu, a Beijing-based fitness club.

19-year-old Gao Qian (paticipant number #302) is this year’s winner of the most beautiful butt award and she couldn’t be happier about it. Besides bragging rights, Gao Qian also received a prize of 5,000 yuan (~ US $734). That gets you quite far, and not just in China…

Gao Qian is a live-stream host and personal trainer and she admitted to spending most of her time at the gym, working on her ‘beautiful butt’ about 6 hours every day. She even stated that her backside is so out of this world, she now has to wear baggy clothes when she goes out in order to avoid a scene and to prevent people from ‘pointing at her backside’.

“This is the career I love,” says the winner, mentioning that her family is 100% behind her (pun intended!).

“My father gave me much encouragement after I signed up for the competition,” she added. “My family also thinks it’s a very positive thing to do.”

Gao’s ambitions far exceed national borders and her plans are to someday compete in Brazil’s “Miss Bumbum” contest. Until then, she’ll continue to work on her beautiful backside in order to outmatch the competition.

