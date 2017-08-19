15 Chefs Reveal The Stupidest Orders They’ve Ever Heard









These 15 chefs reveal the stupidest orders they’ve ever heard and we simply can’t stop laughing at some of the things we’ve read. Vegetable salmon, people? Seriously? Are you a human from Planet Earth?

Working in the food & restaurants industry can be a very stressful ordeal and sometimes you can barely handle the pressure and all the ridiculous requests you receive from annoying customers.

This is how a very interesting and funny thread got started on ChefTalk, a forum for chefs to discuss different aspects of their job and industry. Chefs were asked to reveal the stupidest orders they’ve ever heard and the results are simply brilliant. But enough with the chit-chat, we’ll let you judge for yourself.

RELATED STORIES:

Chadateit: My personal favourite was a banquet order for a Caesar’s salad (for a party of about 100 people) that, 20 minutes before plating, was updated saying that the Caesar dressing couldn’t have anchovies, garlic, or egg. What do you even say to that?

Just Jim: “I’m very allergic to garlic, is there any in the special?” “Yes, there is a little” “Well, as long as I can’t see it I’ll be okay. I’ll have the special.”

Shi Chang Chu: I want the stuffed salmon. I don’t like the taste of salmon though, so don’t make it taste like salmon.

RAS1187: Order for well done burger. Not unusual, but the guest told the server, “My doctor told me I can’t have any red meat” and was dead serious.

Colomboshute: Today’s special was sirloin a la plancha and a customer asked my wife if we could make it vegetarian…

Recky: Customer complains after eating her omelette that the menu didn’t explicitly state that it contained “so much egg…”

Just Jim: “Can I get the special with fettuccine? I’m allergic to penne.” “You’re allergic to a shape?”

Sergeant Pepper: Obligatory hybrid temperatures on steaks.

Will: Well-done steak tartare.

Good to go: Mid-rare ossu rucco.

Shanks: We had a guest claim that they were allergic to all fish then order a Caesar salad, when I said that the dressing contained anchovies they got annoyed and said “I eat it all the time, it’s fine!”

RAS1187: French onion soup, no onions.

Locomoco: The other day I got a ticket that read: “Cheese plate (no dairy).”

Sergeant Pepper: Vegetarian filet mignon.

Otto: On a flight from NYC to Madrid, some woman ordered diet water…

(Source)







