How To Cleverly Challenge Instagram’s Censorship Rules
In case you are constantly wondering how you could beat people, institutions, or companies at their own game, here’s how you can cleverly challenge Instagram’s censorship rules.
Simply by using unique and original pornographic collages, blending nude female parts with stunning works of architecture, or interior design, you can easily get away with showing just about anything your imagination can come up with.
Instagram has a very strict set of censorship rules when it comes to nudity of any kind shown by the app’s users. This is where talented minds like Giulia’s come into play.
Giulia was upset that Instagram took down her erotic artwork and that’s when she knew that she was the one to challenge Instagram and beat them at their own game. She started gathering tons and tons of collages in order to bend Instagram’s censorship rules as much as possible.
“They create a facade of openness, while exploiting us and profiting from our data and content,” says the artist.
“Yes, my collages have been taken down before, but also, so has my entire account,” Giuliaadded. “Social-media society is not a public, democratic space, so we need to stop treating it as such.”
“These white-tech bros dictate in their swivel chairs what we can share and how we can manage our platforms. They create a facade of openness, while exploiting us and profiting from our data and content.”
If you’re interested in checking out more of Giulia’s wonderful works, be sure to check her out on Instagram.