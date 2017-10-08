How To Cleverly Challenge Instagram’s Censorship Rules









In case you are constantly wondering how you could beat people, institutions, or companies at their own game, here’s how you can cleverly challenge Instagram’s censorship rules.

Simply by using unique and original pornographic collages, blending nude female parts with stunning works of architecture, or interior design, you can easily get away with showing just about anything your imagination can come up with.

Instagram has a very strict set of censorship rules when it comes to nudity of any kind shown by the app’s users. This is where talented minds like Giulia’s come into play.

A post shared by ur biggest headache (@scientwehst) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Who’s into fishnets? Tell me why. ⛓ A post shared by ur biggest headache (@scientwehst) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Giulia was upset that Instagram took down her erotic artwork and that’s when she knew that she was the one to challenge Instagram and beat them at their own game. She started gathering tons and tons of collages in order to bend Instagram’s censorship rules as much as possible.

“They create a facade of openness, while exploiting us and profiting from our data and content,” says the artist.

“Yes, my collages have been taken down before, but also, so has my entire account,” Giuliaadded. “Social-media society is not a public, democratic space, so we need to stop treating it as such.”

A post shared by ur biggest headache (@scientwehst) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

“These white-tech bros dictate in their swivel chairs what we can share and how we can manage our platforms. They create a facade of openness, while exploiting us and profiting from our data and content.”

Hey, check out my interview on @highsnobiety w/ @ariannazaiden • I talk about my insecurities, weird DMs and the celebration of the female form. 🗣 A post shared by ur biggest headache (@scientwehst) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

“Torrent de Pussy” 📍Something I made a couple years ago, still feels relevant 📡 A post shared by ur biggest headache (@scientwehst) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT