Celebrities And Their Parents At A Similar Time In Their Life

Celebrities And Their Parents At A Similar Time In Their Life – #1 Alexander Skarsgård And Stellan Skarsgård At Their 30s




These celebrities and their parents posing at a similar time in their life shows us just how much some children resemble their mothers, or their fathers. The pictures shown in this list compiled by the guys at BoredPanda is simply mesmerizing.

Some celebrities look like they’re their parents’ twin brothers or sisters, which leaves no room for interpretation when it comes to the child’s origins. There’s really no room for doubts here!

 

#2 Ava Elizabeth Phillippe And Reese Witherspoon At Age 18
#3 Dhani Harrison And George Harrison In Their 20s
#4 Ziggy Marley And Bob Marley At Age 35
#5 Kaia Gerber And Cindy Crawford At Age 16
#6 Chris Pine And Robert Pine In Their 30s
#7 Damon Wayans Jr. And Damon Wayans At Age 30
#8 Scott Eastwood And Clint Eastwood At Age 30
#9 Gwyneth Paltrow And Blythe Danner At Age 29
#10 Lily-Rose Melody Depp And Vanessa Paradis At Age 18
#11 Colin Hanks And Tom Hanks In Their 30s
#12 Kiefer Sutherland And Donald Sutherland At Age 35
#13 Georgia May Jagger And Mick Jagger At Age 25
#14 Mamie Gunner And Meryl Streep In Their 30s
#15 Jason Ritter And John Ritter At Age 30
#16 Sean Lennon And John Lennon At Age 31
#17 Brooklyn Beckham At Age 15 And David Beckham At Age 17
#18 Zoë Kravitz And Lisa Bonet In Their 20s
#19 Kate Hudson And Goldie Hawn At Age 33
#20 Sophie Von Haselberg And Bette Midler At Age 29
#21 Joely Richardson And Vanessa Redgrave In Their 20s
#22 Gigi Hadid And Yolanda Hadid At Age 18
#23 Rashida Jones And Peggy Lipton At Age 26
#24 Ireland Baldwin And Kim Basinger At Their 20s
#25 Michael Douglas And Kirk Douglas At Age 30
#26 Ashley Judd And Naomi Judd At Age 30
#27 Jakob Dylan And Bob Dylan At Age 33
#28 Zoë Kravitz And Lenny Kravitz At Age 26
#29 Charlie Sheen And Martin Sheen At Age 28
#30 Rumer Willis And Demi Moore At Age 27
