Cartoonists Reacted To The Las Vegas Massacre The Way They Know How
The Las Vegas massacre is the largest and most violent in America’s modern history. The country is in mourning, as it is in an uproar about what happened. But the truth of the matter is that the Las Vegas massacre is not an isolated incident in the gun-loving country.
In fact, over 1,735 days, the United States has had 1,516 mass shootings. That’s almost one per day. These horrific events are so common in the US that most even go unreported across the nation. They’ve all resulted in 1,719 deaths in total, as well as 6,510 people injured. But these are only the mass shootings. In all, in 2013 there were 33,636 deaths due to “injury by firearms” in the United States. This is a problem.
Anyway, in light of the Las Vegas massacre that just happened, various cartoonists have made some cartoons, depicting the whole situation as they see it.
The Chronicle Herald – Bruce MacKinnon
Commentary on Las Vegas through political cartoon from @CH_Cartoon pic.twitter.com/5fI7JJyeAq
— Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) October 5, 2017
The Times – Peter Brookes
Peter Brookes on Donald Trump, the Las Vegas mass shooting and the NRA – Political Cartoon Gallery in Putney pic.twitter.com/OTxvlCkKej
— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) October 5, 2017
Joep Bertrams
Groot verdriet #LasVegasShooting #Trump #NRAKills @DeGroene pic.twitter.com/XVpFrZHU0z
— Joep Bertrams (@joepbertrams) October 5, 2017
The Clarion-Ledger – Marshall Ramsey
What happens in Vegas stays with all of us. Cartoon by Marshall Ramsey, The Clarion-Ledger. pic.twitter.com/ewe26SK6kP
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 3, 2017
The Times of London – Morten Morland
Today’s powerful cartoon by @mortenmorland – on the Las Vegas massacre https://t.co/cLRT08ngjy pic.twitter.com/LAMKJGcfT9
— The Times of London (@thetimes) October 3, 2017
Gary Clement
Not too soon.
Might be too late. pic.twitter.com/Xdwl1aLT5b
— Gary Clement (@garyjoelclement) October 3, 2017
The Boston Globe – Dan Wasserman
Editorial cartoon in @GlobeOpinion: “We’re observing a moment of silencers.” #LasVegas https://t.co/n2dWXIs5gk pic.twitter.com/f236zDtFaR
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 2, 2017
Peter Broelman
Thoughts and prayers just like ordering coffee… #LasVegasMassacre #auspol pic.twitter.com/auHUn3jkcc
— Peter Broelman (@Broelman) October 3, 2017
The Columbus Dispatch – Nate Beeler
Don’t miss my toon on the Las Vegas massacre: https://t.co/D7tQNMZXeZ pic.twitter.com/k6ckIuNJ3n
— Nate Beeler (@natebeeler) October 3, 2017
SMH – Cathy Wilcox
Comfort your loved ones.
My @smh cartoon. pic.twitter.com/ONz8tZNbBl
— The Cathy Wilcox (@cathywilcox1) October 3, 2017
De Standaard – Lectrr
#cartoon #lasvegas #LasVegasShootings #lasvegasattack #LasVegasShooter #LasVegasTerrorAttack (via https://t.co/O80XYgmJNh) pic.twitter.com/x4bZw0fMwo
— lectrr (@lectrr) October 3, 2017
The Independent – Dave Brown
Today’s @Independent cartoon #LasVegas #guncontrol #NRA pic.twitter.com/TycaLsjSFh
— Dave Brown (@DaveBrownToons) October 3, 2017
Paul Zanetti
Gambler
Tomorrow’s cartoon…#StephenPaddock #Mandalay #NRA #LasVegasMassacre #LasVegasShooter #LasVegas #lasvegasattack @NRA pic.twitter.com/3uuoj6PCVT
— Zanetti Cartoons (@ZanettiCartoons) October 3, 2017