Cartoonists Reacted To The Las Vegas Massacre The Way They Know How









The Las Vegas massacre is the largest and most violent in America’s modern history. The country is in mourning, as it is in an uproar about what happened. But the truth of the matter is that the Las Vegas massacre is not an isolated incident in the gun-loving country.

In fact, over 1,735 days, the United States has had 1,516 mass shootings. That’s almost one per day. These horrific events are so common in the US that most even go unreported across the nation. They’ve all resulted in 1,719 deaths in total, as well as 6,510 people injured. But these are only the mass shootings. In all, in 2013 there were 33,636 deaths due to “injury by firearms” in the United States. This is a problem.

Anyway, in light of the Las Vegas massacre that just happened, various cartoonists have made some cartoons, depicting the whole situation as they see it.

The Chronicle Herald – Bruce MacKinnon Commentary on Las Vegas through political cartoon from @CH_Cartoon pic.twitter.com/5fI7JJyeAq — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) October 5, 2017

The Times – Peter Brookes Peter Brookes on Donald Trump, the Las Vegas mass shooting and the NRA – Political Cartoon Gallery in Putney pic.twitter.com/OTxvlCkKej — Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) October 5, 2017

The Clarion-Ledger – Marshall Ramsey What happens in Vegas stays with all of us. Cartoon by Marshall Ramsey, The Clarion-Ledger. pic.twitter.com/ewe26SK6kP — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 3, 2017

The Times of London – Morten Morland Today’s powerful cartoon by @mortenmorland – on the Las Vegas massacre https://t.co/cLRT08ngjy pic.twitter.com/LAMKJGcfT9 — The Times of London (@thetimes) October 3, 2017

Gary Clement Not too soon.

Might be too late. pic.twitter.com/Xdwl1aLT5b — Gary Clement (@garyjoelclement) October 3, 2017

The Boston Globe – Dan Wasserman Editorial cartoon in @GlobeOpinion: “We’re observing a moment of silencers.” #LasVegas https://t.co/n2dWXIs5gk pic.twitter.com/f236zDtFaR — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 2, 2017

The Columbus Dispatch – Nate Beeler Don’t miss my toon on the Las Vegas massacre: https://t.co/D7tQNMZXeZ pic.twitter.com/k6ckIuNJ3n — Nate Beeler (@natebeeler) October 3, 2017

SMH – Cathy Wilcox Comfort your loved ones.

SMH – Cathy Wilcox Comfort your loved ones.

My @smh cartoon. pic.twitter.com/ONz8tZNbBl — The Cathy Wilcox (@cathywilcox1) October 3, 2017












