Cartoonists Reacted To The Las Vegas Massacre The Way They Know How

The Las Vegas massacre is the largest and most violent in America’s modern history. The country is in mourning, as it is in an uproar about what happened. But the truth of the matter is that the Las Vegas massacre is not an isolated incident in the gun-loving country.

In fact, over 1,735 days, the United States has had 1,516 mass shootings. That’s almost one per day. These horrific events are so common in the US that most even go unreported across the nation. They’ve all resulted in 1,719 deaths in total, as well as 6,510 people injured. But these are only the mass shootings. In all, in 2013 there were 33,636 deaths due to “injury by firearms” in the United States. This is a problem.

Anyway, in light of the Las Vegas massacre that just happened, various cartoonists have made some cartoons, depicting the whole situation as they see it.

