Bullet Bras Were Amazing In The 40s and 50s. Here’s Why We Should Bring Them Back









After almost 70 years, it’s time to bring back bullet bras. Ladies, I’m talking to you! Just imagine how much simpler picking up a bra would be if we would also have this alternative design. Keeping your breasts perky will never be a problem again, because these vintage bullet bras are a very reliable support for your chest.

Bullet bras became famous in the early 1940’s and ran their course in fashion for almost two decades, until the late 1950’s. They became popular after many young Hollywood actresses started wearing them underneath tight sweaters. These girls became to be known as sweater girls, and everything just escalated from there…

Celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, and Madonna (decades later) were a bullet bra and this gave companies hope of bringing back to life this beautiful (and infamous) piece of lingerie. Jean Paul Gaultier created such a bra model for Madonna’s Blond Ambition Tour in 1990, and a company named ‘What Katie Did’ tried to bring a bullet bra model to the market in 1999.

However, these shallow attempts have failed, but with the support (and requests) of women worldwide, we could be seeing this piece of vintage fashion on the streets sooner, rather than later.

RELATED STORIES:

In case you forgot just how sexy these bras were, just take a look at these vintage photos and you’ll have your memory refreshed.











