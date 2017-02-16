Brussels is set to Transform an Abandoned Industrial Site into a Vertical Forest









Brussels, the capital city of the EU is looking into ways to transform an abandoned industrial site into a vertical forest. This is not a new thing, mind you, since many other cities have done this in one form or another. Some such vertical gardens are being built in Nanjing in China as a response to the rapid and seemingly rampant levels of air pollution. Similar sites have been built in Switzerland and Italy as well.

Now, Brussels is looking to build three vertical structures, made out entirely out of renewable energy sources, recyclable materials, as well as some 30,000 plants, in order to set a cornerstone for the city and its eco-friendly prospects for the future.

The area in question was once a port, then it was transformed into a warehouse, and then, finally, into a maritime and trains station all in one. All of these happened, of course, before the Tour & Taxis site was completely abandoned. Today, however, city officials are looking to turn the place around by building these three 300-foot-tall structures partially covered in plants and solar panels.

Besides bringing Brussels out of its urban landscape monotony, these plants will also act as an air-pollution vent, if you will, sucking up some 175 tonnes of CO2 from the air annually. And besides these effects, as well as those to sprucing up the area a bit, the new eco-friendly buildings will also offer a mix of residential, business, and commercial spaces. This is what the Vincent Callebaut Architecture firm calls “innovative, sustainable building principles.”

Here are some other articles you might like:







