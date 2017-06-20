Man Gets The Most Brilliant Revenge On His Mayor After City Council Cuts Down His Tree









This man saw his 30-year-old tree get cut down by city hall and he decided to get the most brilliant revenge on his town’s mayor. Trust us, it really doesn’t get any better than this, especially since you see just how much love and tears he put into his almost lifelong project.

One man from Redondo Beach, California, planted a beautiful tree (all trees are beautiful!) over 30 years ago. Just a few months ago, the tree’s branches started making their way through the pavement outside his house. Since that pavement is public property, local authorities immediately decided to cut the tree down, despite all the efforts the man made to convince them to abort their plan.

Unfortunately, City Council won this war and the 30-year-old pepper tree went down for good. Guess what the tree’s owner decided to do in order to get such a brilliant revenge on his town’s mayor?

The man shared his story online on imgur and it instantly went viral, as it should be, because trees should never be cut down in such circumstances. Never!





Here’s how a Giant Sequoia looks like compared to a house. Just to get an idea of what will happen in a few decades time.

