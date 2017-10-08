Brigitte Bardot as a Young Ballerina in the 1950’s and 60’s









Brigitte Bardot is the in many people’s minds as the embodiment of elegance, style, and carefree chic. Brigitte Bardot, a French actress, singer, dancer and fashion model, and who later also became an animal rights activist, is the first foreign-language-speaking star to achieve international success. Her films are the pivotal moments when the global market was introduced to foreign cinema.

The fact that she was introduced to ballet at a very young age, can be seen in all the movies that she starred in. She studied at the Conservatoire de Paris and the classic dancer’s wardrobe of leotards, Alice bands, ballerina skirts, and ballet flats often appeared throughout her films and daily ensembles.

But what appeared to be a sort of anti-establishment look early in her career, quickly blossomed into a glamorous and full of flair style that is present even to this day. Her pale makeup and bouffant hairstyle were in perfect contrast to her mixture of passion and drifting insouciance.

Throughout her career, Brigitte Bardot starred in 47 films, performed in several musical shows and recorded over 60 songs. In 1985, she was awarded the Legion of Honour but refused to accept it. After her retirement, she identified herself as an animal rights activist.

Here, is a collection of 20 beautiful vintage photos of Brigitte Bardot as a ballerina.

