Bouvet Island – The Most Isolated Island In The World









Bouvet Island is the southernmost island of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. It’s located 2,205 kilometers south-west from Africa’s Agulhas Cape and 1,642 kilometers south-east from Gough Island in the South Atlantic, making Bouvet the most isolated island on the planet.

According to sailors, it’s also one of the most scary places on the ocean. Surrounded by steep, vertical ice walls, volcanic rocks, reefs and underwater rocks, it’s very difficult to dock or even leave the island. Rock and ice falls are extremely frequent here as the island is right in the way of the notorious “Furious Fifties” antarctic winds. This also makes the island to be constantly hit by storms.

This however doesn’t deter the Fulmars, the Cape pigeons and other arctic birds, to fly around it. Humpback whales and and sea lions feed around it all the time. Bouvet Island was first discovered in 1739 by the French navigator Bouvet de Lozier, but he unfortunately wasn’t able to dock.

The island hadn’t been seen again until 1808 when a whale ship, the Swan, pinpointed its location on the map, but neither its crew was able to go ashore. The first to set foot on the island were the sailors from another whale ship, Sprightly, in 1825 and they got stuck on the island for over a week. In 1927 the Norwegians docked on the island and later even annexed it.

