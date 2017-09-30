What Happens To Your Body If You Renounce Meat









What will happen to your body if you renounce meat completely? Well, this is quite an intriguing question, and one that needs to be answered, based on the current trends the planet is at the moment. What we mean by this, of course, is the number of people there will be on Earth in the near future, coupled with the amount of food we will need to feed them, and how many resources the meat industry uses. We won’t go into that at the moment, mainly because we already have a story on that. Instead, we’ll focus on what will happen to our bodies if we were to renounce meat and change our diets.

1. You lose weight

According to a study conducted by the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, in the US, it turns out that a person who will renounce meat and focus instead on a plant-based diet will lose on average about 10 pounds without calculating their calorie intake or increase their exercise routine.

“The take-home message is that a plant-based diet can help you lose weight without counting calories and without ramping up your exercise routine,” Neal Barnard, M.D., lead author of the study and an adjunct associate professor of medicine at the George Washington University, said at the time.

2. Your gut bacteria will change

When people say that you are what you eat, they are right on more than one level. But when it comes to the difference in diets, your gut bacteria is different based on what you eat. Whether you’re an omnivore, vegan, or vegetarian, there’s a distinct change in all three. Researchers at the City University of New York found that vegans had more protective species of gut bacteria.

3. You could become deficient in nutrients

A well-balanced vegetarian diet can offer people with everything they need. But unlike being an omnivore, it will be harder, though nowhere near to impossible, to get enough iron, vitamin D and vitamin B12 if you renounce meat.

The best substitute for meat, in this case, are legumes such as beans, lentils and chickpeas. Whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and dark greens will offer all that you’ll ever need.

4. Your risk of developing cancer could drop…

It might come as a surprise to many but recently bacon, salami, as well as other processed meats have been categorised as carcinogenic, alongside formaldehyde, gamma radiation and cigarettes by the World Health Organisation. Eating just 50 grammes of processed meat, like two slices of bacon rises your risk of bowel cancer by 18%.

5. …as well as your chance of having heart disease

Somewhat the same thing applies to heart disease. The Lerner Research Institute, in the US, conducted a research that showed that carnitine, a nutrient found in meats makes gut bacteria to generate some reactions which contribute to heart disease.

“This adds to the growing body of data reinforcing a connection between red meat, carnitine ingestion and heart disease development,” said lead author Stanley Hazen, MD, PhD, Vice Chair of Translational Research for the Lerner Research Institute and Section Head of Preventive Cardiology & Rehabilitation, according to a report by the Cleveland Health Clinic.

(Source)







