Uber Driver Tells Her To Bleach Her Skin, Instead She Becomes "Queen of the Dark"









In 2016, an Uber driver told her to bleach her skin because it was ‘too black’, but instead she became “Queen of the Dark” and took the Internet by storm! Talk about an efficient way to fight against racism…

This is the story of Nyakim Gatwech, a South Sudanese model, who is telling people to embrace their bodies and natural skin color while promoting self-acceptance. She’s also telling everybody not to be “afraid of the dark”.

Her deeply pigmented skin was the subject of conflict to some people, including one Uber driver, who thought it would be a good idea to comment on people’s appearances and offered the most racist ‘advice’ possible: “bleach your skin”.

That’s when 24-year-old Nyakim Gatwech decided not to let herself down based on these racist remarks and embrace her natural and beautiful skin color and African culture. Now living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the exquisite South Sudanese model posts photos on her Instagram and Twitter encouraging self acceptance and self pride.

“My chocolate is elegant. So is what I represent… A nation of warriors,” she posted on Instagram.

“You won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin.” The “Queen of the Dark,” also says that: “Black is bold, black is beautiful, black is gold… Don’t let American standards damage your African soul.”

Be sure to follow the “Queen of the Dark” on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

I run into this beautiful soul today😍😍 you are such a brave, beautiful, smart young woman @kinglimaa and I’m so proud for all the work your doing😍😍👌🏿👌🏿 A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Caption this👌🏿👌🏿👸🏿👸🏿 #confideniskey❤️ a#darkchocolate🍫❤️ #nubianqueen👸🏿 #africanqueen👸🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #melaningoddess👑🍫 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #nuerbeauty😍😍🙌🏿🙌🏿 A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

@stargrize music video shoot section!! BLACK GORLS MAGIC😍😍🍫🍫 BLACK QUEENS👸🏿👸🏿 A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Bts from today shoot with @piokky wearing the amazing swimwear by @oneoneswimwear can’t wait for the pictures to come out!! #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #blackgirlmagic💫✨ #womanrule #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #blackisbeautiful❤️❤️ #QUEENOFDARK😍🍫😘👸🏿 A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Designer @styletrolley Photographer @nicoleecaston Models @hannahvogel @queenkim_nyakim 🖤👌🏿🍫👸🏿🇸🇸😘😍 A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Another great shot👌🏿 📸 @darlingtonphotography #QUEENOFDARK😍🍫😘👸 #nuergirlbeauty💁🏿💁🏿 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #africanqueen🏺💎 #legsfordays A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Thanks to @__erickc for this amazing painting❤️😘😍 #queenofdarkchocolate👸🏿🍫 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #chocolate🍫 I won’t apologize for my blue skin👌🏿🍫 A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on May 23, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT











