Uber Driver Tells Her To Bleach Her Skin, Instead She Becomes “Queen of the Dark”
In 2016, an Uber driver told her to bleach her skin because it was ‘too black’, but instead she became “Queen of the Dark” and took the Internet by storm! Talk about an efficient way to fight against racism…
This is the story of Nyakim Gatwech, a South Sudanese model, who is telling people to embrace their bodies and natural skin color while promoting self-acceptance. She’s also telling everybody not to be “afraid of the dark”.
Her deeply pigmented skin was the subject of conflict to some people, including one Uber driver, who thought it would be a good idea to comment on people’s appearances and offered the most racist ‘advice’ possible: “bleach your skin”.
That’s when 24-year-old Nyakim Gatwech decided not to let herself down based on these racist remarks and embrace her natural and beautiful skin color and African culture. Now living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the exquisite South Sudanese model posts photos on her Instagram and Twitter encouraging self acceptance and self pride.
Uber Driver Tells Her To Bleach Her Skin, Instead She Becomes “Queen of the Dark”
“My chocolate is elegant. So is what I represent… A nation of warriors,” she posted on Instagram.
“You won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin.” The “Queen of the Dark,” also says that: “Black is bold, black is beautiful, black is gold… Don’t let American standards damage your African soul.”
RELATED STORIES:
- Dad’s Racist Rant Is Everything That’s Wrong With Society Today
- Black Mambas – All-Women Team Hunts Poachers In South Africa
- Melanie Gaydos – The Rare Genetic Disorder Model Who Broke All Fashion Rules
- Meet Khoudia Diop aka The ‘Melanin Goddess’ That Conquered The World With Her Unique Body Tone
Be sure to follow the “Queen of the Dark” on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts.
My black is flawless I’ve never been this proud before My skin never felt so good Was I not used to it? I can’t remember when I loved this shade so much My color is dark and lovely. It sings with a rhythmic melody of beauty. My black is loud It yelled at this pale-faced lady the other day She tried to demean my black And just as quickly as she did My black screamed back. My skin roared with elegance Reminding you it is not afraid anymore My black is loved I rubbed it down tenderly today Making sure to touch every inch. Ever so gently it glistened and radiated My black shimmers and still catches attention. It’s been kissed and hugged Yet still selfishly wants more My black isn’t always easy But I am my black and my black is me. By Jennifer Asiedu 📸 @sethnocentric 💄 @queenkim_nyakim #queenofdark🍫🖤👸🏿 #southsudanesebeauty🇸🇸🇸🇸😍😍🙌🏿 #nubianqueen👸🏿 #melaningoddess👑🍫 #chocolate🍫 #melaninpoppin🍫❤️✨ #darkchocolate #confideniskey❤️ #slelove
In today’s era black men are beaten and killed for no reason, they are depicted as criminals and thugs in the media… we must come together and support our black men! Love our black men! Standby our black men! And show the world how strong 💪🏿 and innovative they are!🍫🍫✨ 📸 @sethnocentric Models @challo_fr3sh and @queenkim_nyakim
Dear Amal aka Nyamal❤️ Within you, I’ve found the perfect friend Someone who I know will be there till the end And they’re not just thoughts I hope will fulfill But thoughts that will stand forever still Still as the wind on a hot summer’s day Still as your friendship I’ll never betray Still as the characters in a photograph Still as your breathless, silent laugh Within you, I’ve found the perfect friend A mind that I can comprehend A person I see is so much like me A mutual relationship so carefree Carefree as a child who questions the world Carefree as a scream that goes unheard Carefree as an adult blessed with a dream Carefree as water flowing downstream Within you, I’ve found the perfect friend With whom I can be real, and never pretend You’ve always been someone unique from the rest You hold a piece of me no other can possess Within you is reason to live every moment in time Within you the life I want is always mine Within you, I have the perfect friend With you, I see myself till the very end By Amelia Tracey Happy birthday 🎈🎂🎊🎁🎉 to my main one, my ride or die. They say friends come and go but when you fine that one friend that is willing to stay through it a the bad time and the good she become and sister!! I love you girl your my sister my friend my other half my pattern in crime happy birthday again. @intizzaar_ 😍😍😘😘🎁🎈🍫🎉 #blackisbeautiful #bestfriendgoals👯 #mybetterhalf❤️