Amazing Birds Nest Villa Over The African Wilderness









This amazing-looking NAY PALAD Birds Nest Villa is located in Kenya, East Africa, and is an award-winning, 50,000 acres of wildlife retreat known as Segera. It was made in collaboration with NAY PALAD and architect Daniel Pouzet – and offers its guests one of the most amazing experiences Africa has to offer. Now, even though the experience itself doesn’t beat the feeling of actually spending the night in the wild, or living with a group of local villagers for a week, this birds nest villa is the next best thing.

At the very top, there is a terrace that’s completely surrounded by branches, giving the impression that you’re actually in a birds nest. This terrace also has the added bonus of giving you a 360-degree view in all directions, while perched up in the safety of this birds nest villa.

But you need not worry about your safety never being put in danger because you have to get there somehow, and you can do it either by car or on foot. And if you chose the latter, the sight of this two-story building seemingly in the middle of nowhere will definitely give you a feeling of gratitude. If you make it there during the setting sun, an amazing array of low-light lanterns will greet you, alongside an assortment of goodies, among which you’ll also come across champagne as a well-deserved refreshment after your trek through the African wilderness.

While the birds nest is designed for two people, it can actually accommodate more than that. There’s a bedroom on the first floor, complete with a comfy bed, fresh sheets and toasty hot water bottles. The actual birds nest gives you the option of sleeping directly under the stars, in the open air. And despite its remote location, the villa is equipped with solar-heated hot water.

As day breaks, guests are slowly being awoken by the sounds of the savannah below, inviting them to a picknick breakfast while offering the spectacle of elephants and giraffes gathering to drink at the neighbouring riverbanks.

