Shocking Billboards Reveal The Dark Side Of The Fashion Industry









These shocking billboards reveal the dark side of the fashion industry and basically, we’re the ones feeding it whenever we buy clothes and fashion accessories from top brands. This applies for both high end brands and cheap fashion brands alike. There are no excuses here!

Igor Dobrowolski is a Polish artist who wants to show the true nature of fashion and what its entire success is based on. Corporate greed is governing the fashion world, and while this may not be a surprise to people, we are the ones who are feeding this monster.

Have you ever asked yourself why H&M, Primark, Pull&Bear, Zara and other ‘disposable’ fashion brands are able to sell clothes at such dirt cheap prices for the ‘Western world’? Well, if you don’t know the answer to this question by now, it will definitely shock you once you’ll hear it.

The clothes you are wearing right now were probably not manufactured ethically, meaning that they were either made by kids, by incredibly underpaid workers, or both.

“1,134 people DIED after clothing factory building collapse in Bangladesh,” he says.

“3 of the 4 biggest tragedies in fashion history took place in Bangladesh in 2013.”

“When companies are making factories to lower product prices, the owners can do nothing but agree and work faster and cheaper. If not, the retailer will have this done somewhere else.”

“The only way out is to cut costs, by reducing wages for employees, lowering the working conditions and safety, produce with no respect for the environment,” he mentions before quoting Livia Firth:

“‘We are actually profiting from their need to work, to use them as slaves, and I’m not saying that we shouldn’t give them the work, but they have to be treated with the same respect as our children or friends. They’re not different from us’ ”

