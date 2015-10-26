Let’s get to know Betty Brosmer, the original pin-up goddess with an impossible waist. The girl who stunned America and the rest of the world, all throughout the 50’s and 60’s.

In a time when Marilyn Monroe and Liz Taylor ruled the showbiz world and all eyes were on them, focusing on their every move and sexual adventure, there was another woman who is considered the original pin-up goddess.

These superb black and white photos featuring the original pin-up goddess with an impossible waist, show us how supermodels were back in the 1950’s and 1960’s, and it offers us a real insight on what people liked when it came to beautiful women.

She was the highest paid model in the 1950’s, and this says a lot about her, if you consider the competition. Before turning 20, she had already won over 50 beauty contests and she was already making a name for herself in the US.

In just 10 years, she appeared in more than 300 magazine covers, writing her own page in the history of beauty and fashion, as the original pin-up goddess.

















(Source)