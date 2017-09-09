The 13 Best Burning Man Photos (Arguably)
The 13 best Burning Man photos are right in front of your very own eyes. This is just a very small recap of the crème de la crème of what Burning Man 2017 has represented. In case you didn’t get to attend this year’s edition, here’s what you’ve missed out on.
Before we get into the 13 best Burning Man photos of the year, let’s briefly go through this unique festival’s history. Burning Man started back in 1986 with two friends burning an 8 ft statue on a San Francisco beach. These innocent and simple beginnings are what gave birth to (arguably) the most exciting festival in the world.
Burning Man 2017 had a 70,000 visitors attendance and it was describe by many as a “Temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.”
RELATED STORIES:
- These Are The 7 Sexiest Festivals In The World
- 30 Festivals You Need To Experience Before You’re 30
- 10 Reasons Why Everybody Should Stop Going To Burning Man
- After Visiting Burning Man, He Quit His Job And Spent Over 10 Years Drawing In The Sand
2017The Man Burns-burning this giant effigy is a celebration. It represents many things to the visitors on the playa. For me, it’s a spectacle. A symbol that says let go and embrace love and gifting. I’m so saddened that a man took his life here, tonight. We all have felt your pain and will continue on. #burningman2017 #burningman photo by Raleigh Souther @raleigh_souther