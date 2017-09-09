The 13 Best Burning Man Photos (Arguably)

By
Jane LeGuardia
-
0

The 13 Best Burning Man Photos (Arguably)

The 13 Best Burning Man Photos (Arguably)
The 13 Best Burning Man Photos (Arguably)




The 13 best Burning Man photos are right in front of your very own eyes. This is just a very small recap of the crème de la crème of what Burning Man 2017 has represented. In case you didn’t get to attend this year’s edition, here’s what you’ve missed out on.

Before we get into the 13 best Burning Man photos of the year, let’s briefly go through this unique festival’s history. Burning Man started back in 1986 with two friends burning an 8 ft statue on a San Francisco beach. These innocent and simple beginnings are what gave birth to (arguably) the most exciting festival in the world.

Burning Man 2017 had a 70,000 visitors attendance and it was describe by many as a “Temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.”

Twenty foot ballerina.

A post shared by flint (@xmasons) on

Tara Mechani . . . . . #burningman #burningman2017 #blackrockdesert #art #honorarium #dusty #duststorm

A post shared by Becca Strong (@bbwhoa) on

1 year today #burningman

A post shared by Philip Jacobs (@philipdjacobs) on

#Music in the middle of nowhere @burningmanphotos #burningman2017 #peace #love #joy

A post shared by Kennedy Bell (@kbell1103) on

A post shared by Arno Gourdol (@arnog) on

RELATED STORIES:

Burn 🔥 #burningman #burningman2017 @burningman #love #burn #festival #nevada

A post shared by Grotesque Magazine (@grotesquemagazine) on

#hybycozo #burningman #burningman2017

A post shared by HYBYCOZO (@hybycozo) on

#burningman2017

A post shared by Daniel Langmade (@dlangmade) on

Making amazing memories #burningman2017

A post shared by Antonia Dourado Lopes (@antoniadourado) on

#burningman2017 🔥

A post shared by Jacqueline Wood (@jacquelinemwood_1) on

yes, I do #burningman2017 #virginburners #happyburn #gqknowhow #gqrussia

A post shared by Igor Garanin (@igaranin_gq) on