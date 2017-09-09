The 13 Best Burning Man Photos (Arguably)









The 13 best Burning Man photos are right in front of your very own eyes. This is just a very small recap of the crème de la crème of what Burning Man 2017 has represented. In case you didn’t get to attend this year’s edition, here’s what you’ve missed out on.

Before we get into the 13 best Burning Man photos of the year, let’s briefly go through this unique festival’s history. Burning Man started back in 1986 with two friends burning an 8 ft statue on a San Francisco beach. These innocent and simple beginnings are what gave birth to (arguably) the most exciting festival in the world.

Burning Man 2017 had a 70,000 visitors attendance and it was describe by many as a “Temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.”

Twenty foot ballerina. A post shared by flint (@xmasons) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

1 year today #burningman A post shared by Philip Jacobs (@philipdjacobs) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

#Music in the middle of nowhere @burningmanphotos #burningman2017 #peace #love #joy A post shared by Kennedy Bell (@kbell1103) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

A post shared by Arno Gourdol (@arnog) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Burn 🔥 #burningman #burningman2017 @burningman #love #burn #festival #nevada A post shared by Grotesque Magazine (@grotesquemagazine) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

#hybycozo #burningman #burningman2017 A post shared by HYBYCOZO (@hybycozo) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

#burningman2017 A post shared by Daniel Langmade (@dlangmade) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Making amazing memories #burningman2017 A post shared by Antonia Dourado Lopes (@antoniadourado) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

#burningman2017 🔥 A post shared by Jacqueline Wood (@jacquelinemwood_1) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

yes, I do #burningman2017 #virginburners #happyburn #gqknowhow #gqrussia A post shared by Igor Garanin (@igaranin_gq) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT











