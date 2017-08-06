The Berlin Wall Reimagined In The Coolest Way Possible









The Berlin Wall once spanned throughout the entire city of Berlin, up until 1989, when it finally came down. That was the time when East Germany reunited with the West and the Berlin we know today, more or less, came into being.

Nevertheless, not all of the Berlin Wall was demolished after it ‘fell’ and one can find some pieces of it scattered here and there, all throughout the city. The best-known part of the Berlin Wall still standing is the, so called East Side Gallery – an art installation, some 1.3 kilometres long and created on the wall itself – and in its original location.

But as we’ve said before, pieces of the Berlin Wall are scattered all across the city, and another such place where it still exists is Mauer Park, in the Prenzlauerberg district. Like the East Side Gallery, but not as official, and nowhere near to the exact same scale, the piece of the Berlin Wall in Mauer Park has been the canvas for various artists to try and make something that was once terrible into something that is now beautiful. And to their credit, they’ve succeeded.

This is nevertheless, an ongoing process, with layer upon layer of paint being added – with each passing decade adding its own views on the wall – using different colours, moods and shapes in order to get their message across. And unsurprisingly, these layers of paint do begin to break apart and collapse under their own weight.

Ligia Fascioni, a Brazilian illustrator, has looked at these peeling layers of paint and decided to give them life once again by incorporating them into her own works of art. But her work is different than what one would usually come across. For starters, her works are not on the Berlin Wall per se, but rather on the photographs she takes of this peeling paint.

Since 2011 since she moved to Berlin, she’s been taking photos of these parts of the wall and has been using them as the background for her drawings, combining her own style with the brutal nature o the wall itself, as well as the many layers of paint put there over the years. Here are her results.

(Source)











