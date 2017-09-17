This Bengal Cat’s Instagram Is Definitely Better Than Yours









This Bengal cat’s Instagram is definitely better than yours and here’s how you could learn a thing or two from our beautiful animal friends. Travel photos can be found everywhere on Instagram, but somehow, just a few of them really stand out and make us want to visit a certain destination.

Suki, the newest addition to the Cats of Instagram Hall of Fame, is definitely more influential than you are when it comes to recommending travel destinations. Lakes, mountains, forests, parks, you name it, Suki’s been there!

Suki travels all over Canada to bedazzle us with ‘postcards’ from her amazing adventures. If you’re into nature, animal and travel photography, than this Bengal cat’s Instagram feed is all you need to follow. You’re welcome!

Watching the sunset at Emerald Lake with my human 🌄😸 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

A nice day for a waterfall hike 💦🌈😸 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

I’m heading out of the city for a few days at the cabin! 🌈😸 What are your adventure plans for this weekend? 💕 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Aug 11, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Canoe rides are better in the meowntains 😻🏔🛶 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Riding first class 😸🏔🌲 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

I’m a meowntain lion! 😸🏔🌲 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Smiling because it’s Friday and I’m going to the meowntains again! 😻🏔🌲 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

I am going to be seeing the meowntains for the first time this weekend! 😻🏔🌲 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Cabin life 😸🌲🍂 A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT











