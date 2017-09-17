This Bengal Cat’s Instagram Is Definitely Better Than Yours

By
Jane LeGuardia
-
0

This Bengal Cat’s Instagram Is Definitely Better Than Yours
This Bengal Cat's Instagram Is Definitely Better Than Yours
This Bengal Cat’s Instagram Is Definitely Better Than Yours




This Bengal cat’s Instagram is definitely better than yours and here’s how you could learn a thing or two from our beautiful animal friends. Travel photos can be found everywhere on Instagram, but somehow, just a few of them really stand out and make us want to visit a certain destination.

Suki, the newest addition to the Cats of Instagram Hall of Fame, is definitely more influential than you are when it comes to recommending travel destinations. Lakes, mountains, forests, parks, you name it, Suki’s been there!

Suki travels all over Canada to bedazzle us with ‘postcards’ from her amazing adventures. If you’re into nature, animal and travel photography, than this Bengal cat’s Instagram feed is all you need to follow. You’re welcome!

Watching the sunset at Emerald Lake with my human 🌄😸

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on

RELATED STORIES:

A nice day for a waterfall hike 💦🌈😸

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on

Canoe rides are better in the meowntains 😻🏔🛶

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on

Riding first class 😸🏔🌲

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on

I’m a meowntain lion! 😸🏔🌲

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on

Smiling because it’s Friday and I’m going to the meowntains again! 😻🏔🌲

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on

I am going to be seeing the meowntains for the first time this weekend! 😻🏔🌲

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on

Cabin life 😸🌲🍂

A post shared by Suki The Cat (@sukiicat) on