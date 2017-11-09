BDSM Barbie Dolls From Russia Are A Different Type Of Adult Toys









These BDSM Barbie dolls from Russia are a different type of adult toys, adapted to the current needs and passions of mature people looking to have a little kinky fun. Who are we to judge, especially when the craftsmanship is so outstanding?

Mick, a Russian doll artist decided to take BDSM and Barbie Dolls and bring them to the next level of sexy adult play. Yes, Mick from Russia proves that your erotic imagination can never go too far.

BDSM fans around the world who are constantly looking for the next big thrill, look no further because the BDSM Barbie dolls are all you were looking for and a little bit more. Placed in various themed rooms, these Barbie dolls are reimagined to be in completely different situations than they would normally find themselves in, like for example a child’s room. There’s no place for that here. Not even close!

Anything starting from fishnets, cages, masks to whips and paddles goes, and you will have a fairly large variety of ‘instruments’ to choose from in order to set the mood just right!

The Russian artist behind the BDSM Barbie doll set is selling these fetish accessories online, and if you’re a Barbie collector/BDSM enthusiast, I don’t even know why you’re still here! Time for you to leave and explore these new uncharted territories!

