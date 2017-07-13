This Automatic Toothbrush Cleans Your Teeth In Just 10 Seconds









Who wouldn’t want an automatic toothbrush that does all the work right? I mean, yeah, sure, we already have the electric toothbrushes that spin ‘uncontrollably’ in our mouths, but we’re talking about an automatic toothbrush that does all the work. Well, if you ever had this thought, then be sure that others have too. And what’s more, they even made one.

Now, what our dentists often advise us is to brush our teeth twice a day for two minutes. But let’s be honest here because even if two minutes doesn’t sound as much when you’re in front of the mirror there brushing away, time seems to be standing still, doesn’t it? Well, these designers here have come up with an automatic toothbrush, or dare we say, mouthpiece, that can do the job all on its own and in only 10 seconds too. It will even free up your hands while it does the job.

Called the Amabrush, this automated toothbrush works by encasing your teeth like a cast mould, consisting of a bacteria-resistant silicone mouthpiece, a handpiece, and toothpaste capsules. You just pop it in your mouth, turn it on, look like a baby with a pacifier for 10 seconds and you’re done.

The Amabrush works by a series of different vibrations that vary in intensity as instructed by a built-in algorithm. And since it comes in contact with all of your teeth at the same time, it takes it a lot less to get the job done. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for 28 sessions before needing a recharge – meaning that you can use it for two weeks between recharges.

This automated toothbrush may not be for everyone. For instance, there might be some people out there who enjoy the whole routine and the effort to make each individual tooth squeaky clean. But as you can imagine, there are a lot of other people out there who find it extremely difficult to maintain a healthy schedule and this device can be seen as a godsend.

At the moment, the people developing the Amabrush are advertising it on Kickstarter. Preorders start at 79€ ($90) and it seems that things are going well so far. They were able to raise over one million euros with 23 days left to go, despite the fact that they only asked for 50,000.

