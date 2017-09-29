80s Audition Polaroids Show Famous Actors Before Being Famous









These 80’s audition polaroids show famous actors before being famous. This is how some of the biggest names in Hollywood used to look like before hitting it big in cinemas all around the world.

As is the case for most actors, they started off without having fame or money to back them up. That’s why you usually go to any audition for absolutely anything at the beginning of your career because you never know when you’ll get your big break.

After hundreds and hundreds of unsuccessful auditions, most actors decide to quit and choose a different path in their lives. However, this is not the case for these actors who started in the 80’s and made it big in the 90’s.

Casting director Mali Finn took audition polaroids for each casting session she personally supervised. She did so in order to remember the faces which made an impression on him during the auditions. Mali Finn really had an eye for spotting talent, and his vast collection of vintage audition polaroids from the 1980’s prove it.

Mali Finn passed away in 2007, at the age of 69, after having cast several iconic movies such as Titanic, The Matrix, Green Mile and many other cult movies.

