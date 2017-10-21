Artist Paints An Alternative History Of WWI









Many of us have tried to imagine an alternative history. How would the world look like if, let’s say, Caesar wasn’t assassinated on the Senate floor, what would have happened if the Spanish Armada wasn’t destroyed, or what if the Nazis would have won WWII?

Well, when it comes to alternative history, Polish artist Jakub Rozalski has taken it a step beyond and created a series of paintings that show glimpses of how WWI would have looked like in and around the Polish countryside if there were huge mechanical army robots and werewolves. Well, that’s quite the imagination, one could say. But it’s equally as important to paint them a certain way.

So, Jakub Rozalski used a style of painting that is quite reminiscent of that period in time, and if someone wasn’t paying complete attention, they might just miss those huge mechs patrolling the countryside somewhere in the distance.

In his words, Rozalski says that he painted them “to commemorate this sad and tragic period in history, in my own way, to light on this parts of history that usually remain in the shadows of other events… remember and honor the history, but live in the present.”

“I like to mix historical facts and situations with my own motives, ideas and visions. … I attach great importance to the details, the equipment, the costumes, because it allows you to embed painting within a specified period of time.”

If you’ve enjoyed his works, please feel free to check out his art-book entitled “The World of Scythe” – which will definitely immerse you in a world, not too different from our own, but with a particular twist.

