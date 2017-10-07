Moving Art Installation Tells The Story Of The City’s Migrants









When it comes to the United States, migrants are usually associated with the larger cities such as New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago. But the reality of the situation is much different. In fact, the entirety of the country is now home to migrants that moved there over the years. They are the people who we now know as simply, Americans.

And it was these people that inspired artist Nancy Ann Coyne‘s public art installation. Called Speaking of Home, the art installation focuses on the life stories of 58 families that ended up calling the city of Saint Paul, Minnesota. The art installation will be in place for six months and talks about the reasons for why these migrant families decided to move to the United States, how they got there, as well as their thoughts for doing so.

The panels reflect the incredible diversity of Minnesota, showcasing families from all six continents. Each family has the word “home” written in their once native language. In this state, the migrant population has tripled since 1990 – much higher than the rest of the nation. There are currently over 120 different languages being spoken in public schools.

“The images were selected based on their ability to convey emotion, cultural identity, a sense of home—or lack thereof. One of my criteria for selecting collaborators was that they represent a breadth of experiences, classes, education levels, and cultures,” Coyne shares. “Everyone has a story to tell and all of the people who joined in this project were excited to be collaborators. They seemed compelled to be a part of the project. For me, it was a wonderful, engaging experience to be invited into people’s homes where they opened and shared their photographs and life stories.”

(Source)

“Surrounded here by the second largest Tibetan population in the US, I feel I am not alone.” – Lobsang Dorjee A post shared by Speaking of Home MN (@speakingofhome) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

“Home is a place that allows me from nothing to become something. Home is where you can plant a seed.” – Andrea Gambino . . Happy #LaborDay from all of us at Speaking of Home! Be sure to check out the exhibition when it opens tomorrow! A post shared by Speaking of Home MN (@speakingofhome) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

"Today, I could not live here without feeling integrated into the society. This country gave me opportunities when there were none in Poland. I feel thankful and humbled and I want to pay it back." – Elizabeth Suszynski A post shared by Speaking of Home MN (@speakingofhome) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:46am PDT












