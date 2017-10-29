Incredible Architecture Springs Up In The Middle Of The Arabian Desert









Smack in the middle of the Arabian desert, a mesmerizing piece of architecture has sprung up, as if out of nowhere. This is the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre (KAPSARC), that has opened its gates for the first time during the Saudi Design Week. Located in Riyadh, right in the middle of the Arabian desert, this glistening white structure was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and admired by over 20,000 visitors during its opening day. The purpose of this non-profit building is, among other things, to investigate policies that could aid in the efficiency of using energy. And the architecture behind it is built to match.

But this irregularly-shaped building from the middle of the Arabian desert is but one of the several other projects designed by Zaha Hadid before her passing and is the first building made by the firm to receive a LEED platinum certification. It’s, in fact, a 17-acre campus, composed of five different building modules that came together as a unified whole to form KAPSARC as we can see it here. This modular design allows the structure to change or be expanded upon, depending on the needs, allowing modules to be added or taken away, somewhat similar in design to a honeycomb.

The faces of the building are made out of a flowing geometric mesh of cutouts that allows both light to get in, all the while minimizing the amount of materials needed to build it, in the first place. Each of the inside spaces has been adapted to suit a certain purpose such as a library, computer centre, auditorium, research centre, and prayer space.

“This structural and organizational principle determined KAPSARC’s composition as an amalgamation of crystalline forms that emerge from the desert landscape, evolving to best respond to the environmental conditions and internal program requirements,” writes Zaha Hadid Architects.

Green gardens and courtyards have been strategically placed around the structure so as to minimize its exposure to the harsh climate generated by the surrounding Arabian desert. Special wind-capturing devices are placed on the roof so as to capture the so-called, “north winds” in order to cool the inside – which itself is oriented in such a way so as to allow only indirect sunlight to peer in.

The open plans and spatial layering allow for an open feel and visibility between floors, thus mixing the visiting public with the researchers that conduct their work there. KAPSARC’s fresh water supply is also being recycled and reused, while its solar panels have a yearly 5,000-megawatt capacity, and 30% of its materials used were recycled.

