Unique Apartment Block Is Made Of 48 Shipping Containers









The apartment block is almost never seen as something that’s there to beautify a city. Unlike monuments or artistic projects, the apartment block usually has a practical function, and that’s it. Just look at Eastern European blocks and you know what we’re talking about. But as most travellers can attest, a city isn’t just made out of monuments and old historic centres but is taken as a whole. And nothing is more prevalent as an architectural feature in a city than the apartment block.

Now, with that being said, every artistic feature throughout the years has been a product of its time in one way or another. And today’s world can definitely be characterized by globalism. And the shipping container is nothing if not the symbol of globalism.

Probably taking into account all that’s been said up to this point, Danish firm Arkitema Architects have designed an apartment complex known as Beat Box, that’s made out of 48 shipping containers. The locations for one such project is perfect, as it’s situated in an old industrial neighbourhood, known as Musicon, located right outside of Copenhagen.

The Beat Box apartment complex, as we’ve said, is made out of 48 such shipping containers that, together, create 30 light-filled apartments. With semicircle shape, it spans over three blocks and will face two of the most central streets in the city. The ground floor will be completely enclosed in glass panels, so as to create a strong connection between the structure itself and the urban environment that it’s in. Glass is, after all, the staple when it comes to modern-day construction.

As you’d expect, the rough exterior of the shipping container will be maintained for the apartment block too. But the interior will be converted into a modern living space – with various sizes and shapes. Large glazed windows will be fitted inside the containers, so as to act as doors and walls, all the while allowing natural light to peer through the entire apartment. What’s equally as interesting here is that these containers can be moved around into different arrangements, wherever necessary, meaning that this particular building will be able to renew itself continuously.

The Beat Box apartment block will only be the beginning for the Musicon neighbourhood, which is currently going through a revitalization phase. The whole project is expected to offer 1,000 homes and bring in 1,000 new jobs in the area over the following 15 years.

