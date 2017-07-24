Old American School Bus Gets Turned Into A Hostel On Wheels
This old American school bus gets revamped into a hostel on wheels and if this idea doesn’t want to make you travel the world, nothing will!
Val and Tim, the co-founders of The Nomads Bus, are travelling around Europe with their daughter and any other happy campers that want to stay at their hostel. After transforming this old American school bus into a hostel on wheels they decided to spend a summer in Spain and a winter in Austria.
Now, the entire crew is travelling through Norway and with 6 beds to accommodate guests, this may very well be the best thing to do this summer. The bus hostel comes equipped with a wood stove, a rooftop deck and all the amenities needed to travel well.
RELATED STORIES:
- Several Way On How To Be A Sustainable Traveller
- Chicago Made Its Busiest Train A Literal Moving Library
- Where To Travel Next? The Cheapest Cities In Europe (INFOGRAPHIC)
- Step Inside The Book and Bed Hotel in Tokyo Where People Sleep Inside Bookshelves
This is where the owners sleep.
And this is their daughter’s bed.
Val, Tim and their daughter.
Old American School Bus Gets Turned Into A Hostel On Wheels
If you are interested in booking a bed inside the Nomad Bus, be sure to check them out on Instagram, Facebook, or Youtube.
Hi, I’m Fenna, I live on a bus where new people join ever week. I really like it because I can play with all of them! I love playing with our dog Lewis. I throw his fisbree somewhere and he catches it. So funny! And my favorite thing to do in Norway is hiking. When the trails are boring I sit in the backpack on mummy’s or daddy’s back. But my favourite part is hiking fun trails and eating lots of food when we get to the top! #littlenomad #adventureparenting #norway #mudisthenewshower #letsbenomads #hostelonwheels #fennarebecca #buslife | Photographer : @angelakajaferro | clothing: @impsandelfs
Say hi to your hosts on #thenomadsbus! We can’t believe it’s already our third season on the road and all the incredible people we met so far during this journey. #richinexperience #workhardplayharder #lifeontheroad #hostelonwheels #hikehikehike #norway #fjell | Photographer: @angelakajaferro | clothing: @pictureorganicclothing Sunnies: @melonoptics Fenna: @impsandelfs
Tomorrow we start our journey North. The first week will be from Bergen to Trondheim and the second week will be from Trondheim to Tromso. Lots and lots of kilometers, thanks Tim for taking on this challenge together with Jumbo George! So far Norway has been nothing but beautiful and I’m sure the more North we go the more mind-blowing it will be, although I really wonder how that’s possible… #norway #letsbenomads #thenomadsbus #skoolie #busconversion #fromsouthtonorth #fingerscrossedforjumbogeorge | photographer: @angelakajaferro
What do you do in Norway? Create a slingshot and hit some cans! So many little insects biting us everywhere that we had to protect ourselves though… #funinnorway #workhardplayharder #letsbebomads #iamseed #buslife #skoolie #hostelonwheels | photographer: @angelakajaferro | Goggles: @melonoptics jackets @pictureorganicclothing Val’s pants: @iamseed_
What a powerful place to park. You feel so tiny standing there. We drove up to see a waterfall and had no idea it was going to be this impressive. We mountainbiked to that restaurant and the view from there was beyond words to. A special kudos for #jumbogeorge for making it to the top of the climb. #thenomadsbusstillgoingstrong #timgoessuperman #gladhedidnttesthisflyingskills #norway #vøringfossen #hardangervidda | Photographer : @angelakajaferro
Some snaps of the 2nd week with guests on #thenomadsbus in Norway. A mum who is traveling with her 12 year old daughter around the world, a lovely girl whom Fenna adored. A Belgian guest who stayed for two weeks which definitely made her a part of our family even more. Two best friends since childhood who live in different countries and decided to reunite on the bus. A squatting med school student from Saudi-Arabië. A very talented photographer from Australia who has fallen in love with a Swiss guy. So much laughter, outdoor activities and breathtaking views. Thanks girls for this amazing week!!! | Photgrapher @angelakajaferro | #letsbenomads #skoolie #adventureontheroad #buslife #visitnorway #girlsrule