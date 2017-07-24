Old American School Bus Gets Turned Into A Hostel On Wheels









This old American school bus gets revamped into a hostel on wheels and if this idea doesn’t want to make you travel the world, nothing will!

Val and Tim, the co-founders of The Nomads Bus, are travelling around Europe with their daughter and any other happy campers that want to stay at their hostel. After transforming this old American school bus into a hostel on wheels they decided to spend a summer in Spain and a winter in Austria.

Now, the entire crew is travelling through Norway and with 6 beds to accommodate guests, this may very well be the best thing to do this summer. The bus hostel comes equipped with a wood stove, a rooftop deck and all the amenities needed to travel well.

RELATED STORIES:

This is where the owners sleep.

And this is their daughter’s bed.

Val, Tim and their daughter.

Old American School Bus Gets Turned Into A Hostel On Wheels

If you are interested in booking a bed inside the Nomad Bus, be sure to check them out on Instagram, Facebook, or Youtube.

This was one of the rewards during the hike at Balestrand. Never saw a rainbow this beautiful in our lives. #norwayyouneverceasestoamaze #hike #hikemore #norway A post shared by LET’S BE NOMADS (@letsbenomads) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:10am PDT











