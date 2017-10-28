Alien Object Enters Our Solar System For The First Time In Recorded History









An alien object has been reported by astronomers to have entered our solar system’s pace. But before you get too excited it’s important to note that it’s only a space rock and not actually an alien vessel or something like that. Nevertheless, no such alien object, from outside our own solar system has ever been seen.

We always have to keep in mind that our own solar system is big, almost imaginably so. Because beyond the sun and planets, there’s also the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, the Kuiper belt outside the planets, and the Oort cloud that surrounds the solar system in all directions, starting some 2,000 AU away from the Sun (one AU is the distance between Earth and the Sun) and extending almost a quarter the distance to the nearest star, Proxima Centauri. That’s around one light-year in all directions. This is how big our solar system actually is, and all comets that come and go over the years, originate from this Oort cloud.

Nevertheless, this particular alien object is not from here and has actually been travelling through deep space for a long period of time. And as you can imagine, astronomers have been waiting for this moment for a very long while.

“We have been waiting for this day for decades,” Paul Chodas, manager of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement.

“It’s long been theorized that such objects exist — asteroids or comets moving around between the stars and occasionally passing through our solar system — but this is the first such detection,” Chodas added. “So far, everything indicates this is likely an interstellar object, but more data would help to confirm it.”

The alien object appears to be less than half a kilometre in size and moving at speeds over 40 km per second. This is faster than any man-made craft has ever been able to achieve, but slower than one such object was thought to be. Astronomers have named it A/2017 U1.

These sort of objects have long been assumed to exist in deep space, but nobody has actually seen one. And now that’s been discovered, many telescopes from around the world are shifting their gaze towards it. But to date, there is very little information about it. We don’t know what it’s actually made out of – rock or ice – what colour it has, or what its spectrum is. We don’t even know where it actually came from. The only thing that we do know, is that it came from outside the solar system.

“The orbit is very convincing. It is going so fast that it clearly came from outside the solar system,” Paul Chodas continued. “It’s whipping around the Sun, it has already gone around the Sun, and it has actually gone past the Earth on its way out.”

The first person to spot it was Rob Weryk, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii. On 19th of October, he first spotted it using Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS 1 telescope. This telescope is used to scan the skies for near-Earth objects. And when he first spotted it, the numbers didn’t make any sense.

It’s still unclear how much astronomers will be able to learn from this aline object. The probably the most important thing to understand here is just how many of these objects are out there, and how will they be able to affect us.

“The most important response to the ‘Okay, so what?’ question is ‘Well, where do these things come from, and are there more?’” he says. “There is still a lot we don’t know about the solar system, and finding objects like this could help improve our understanding of how the Earth and our solar system first came to be.”

If we actually want to learn something from this alien object transitioning our solar system, and actually coming relatively close to Earth, we must move fast because it’s not looking or ever coming back here. The thing with objects as small as this, or with entire planets, for that matter, the further away they are from a light source, like our Sun, the harder it will be for us to see it.

“This is the most extreme orbit I have ever seen,” said CNEOS scientist Davide Farnocchia, who worked with others to trace A/2017 U1’s path through the solar system. “We can say with confidence that this object is on its way out of the solar system and not coming back.”

(Source)







