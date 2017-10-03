Alaskan Man Woke Up To This One Morning









An Alaskan man by the name of Tim Newton woke up one morning of September to this sight on his porch.

“Tim was awakened by noises on [his] deck last week – and looked outside. In astonishment, he grabbed his camera.. and can you believe it? Mama Lynx and her SEVEN kits!!” – he later wrote on his Facebook page.

“She called to them and they all lined up right outside in front of where he was standing (he was inside the screen door!) Amazing ALASKA WILDLIFE!!! They proceeded to run and play on our deck, and then in our yard!”

“I’ve concluded that lynx must spend 1 percent of their waking lives chasing rabbits, and 99 percent chasing their kids. It was pretty much non-stop frolicking and rough-housing.”

Now, who wouldn’t want something like this to happen to them, as this Alaskan man experienced? There’s no way you will not suddenly feel a deep connection with nature when a mama lynx and her seven cubs come to greet you one morning.

The Canada lynx

There are four species that are part of the Lynx genus around the world spread throughout North America and Eurasia. Two are found in America, the Canada lynx and the Bobcat, while in Europe and Asia, we have the Eurasian and Iberian species.

These here are Canada lynxes (Lynx canadensis). Their habitat is found in the forested and tundra regions of Canada and Alaska, as well as some northern parts of the United States. Originally, this species used to live from Alaska, through Canada, and into most northern US states, east and west. In 2010, the species was successfully reintroduced into Colorado where it went extinct during the 1970s. As of 2000, the species was classified as threatened in the lower 48 states.

The Canada lynx, as this Alaskan man came to witness on his porch, are great climbers and swimmers. The species is also good at constructing rough shelters under fallen trees or rock ledges. Its main characteristic that distinguishes it from the other lynx species is its thick winter coat and brad paws – that make it highly effective in snow. IT’s preferred lunch is the snowshoe hare, and the Canadian lynx is highly dependant on its preys population. If the number of hares goes down, so will the lynx here. It can also hunt other small to medium-sized mammals and birds if it has to.











