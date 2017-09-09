AI Will Colonize The Entire Solar System By 2050 – Top Scientist Says









If we will somehow make it past the threat of climate change and global war, then it’s somewhat safe to say that we will be able to eventually colonize our solar system. And if we will ever do it, we will probably not be alone. To guide and help us will be AI, or Artificial Intelligence. Now, when it comes to AI, it’s hard for us to truly understand its potential.

But one person who is the best person to ask when it comes to AI is Jürgen Schmidhuber. He is considered to be the”father of very deep learning,” and a real pioneer when it comes to deep learning neural networks. He is, in fact, the designer for most of the AI system that exists in our smartphones today. If anyone can dare to make a prediction about AI and space colonization, then it’s Schmidhuber.

During a talk at WIRED2016, Schmidhuber presented the capabilities of AI, going beyond just replacing people in various jobs.

“In 2050 there will be trillions of self-replicating robot factories on the asteroid belt,” he told the audience. “A few million years later, AI will colonize the galaxy.”

He believes that AI will play a tremendous role in how we will gather resources in the future. When it comes to our solar system, the asteroid belt, located in between Mars and Jupiter, has the most raw materials anywhere. Not only that, but they’re easier to get than to drill on a planet or another.

He goes on to say that there will be orbital robot factories that will be completely unmanned and operated by AI. These robots, guided by the AI, will be self-replicable and very able for space exploration. He even says that AIs will be great explorers and in a few million year, they will even be able to map and go to every part of our Milky Way galaxy.

“Humans are not going to play a big role there, but that’s ok,” says Schmidhuber.

Even now, AI is capable of doing a lot of things. They are designed to mimic the human brain and when exposed to tons of data, they are able to learn and adapt on a continuous basis.

“Networks figure out over time which inputs are important and which aren’t,” explains Schmidhuber. “We train a stupid neural network to do the same as a doctor, based on lots of training examples. It becomes as good or better than the best competitor and rivals human performance now.”

“Curiosity and creativity, coming up with new experiments so they can learn more about how the world works – this makes it so they become better problem solvers and improve their skills repertoire.”

So, in other words, humanoid AI is not that far off and when it will eventually be here, they will be more than capable of exploring and colonizing the solar system and the galaxy. Let’s just hope they’ll take us along for the ride. To end it,m we leave you with another of Schmidhuber’s sayings:

“It took just a few million years [of evolution] to get to human intelligence, and computers are faster.”

