Agoraphobic Photographer Captures Stunning World Snapshots Taken By Google Street View

What could an agoraphobic photographer sounds kinda counterintuitive, doesn’t it? After all, what can he or she be photographing, other the inside of their house, or what they can see from their window? Nevertheless, there is one such agoraphobic photographer out there that has been able to capture some truly incredible snapshots from all over the world – over 27,000, in fact.

This is Jacqui Kenny is agoraphobic, which, for those of us who don’t know, suffers from a condition where they have crippling anxiety and panic attacks when in unfamiliar places. Nevertheless, by using the technological marvel that is the internet, and more exactly, Google’s Street View, she was able to click her way all across the globe, screenshotting all the incredible places the Google team has trekked in over 10 million miles. And she did it, without ever leaving her London home.

Her Instagram account called Agoraphobic Traveller has about 200 such photos on it. These span from the deserts of the United Arab Emirates to the snow-capped mountains of Mongolia. Last month, a pop-up gallery in New York has appeared, allowing people to take a look at Kenny’s photos. Visitors can also use the virtual reality glasses, in order to experience those places more deeply. The gallery will be open until October 15. Kelly is also selling some prints in order to raise money for World Mental Health Day.

Kelly has also overcome her agoraphobia to be able to travel to New York, in time for the exhibit. And she now hopes to be able to visit firsthand some of the places she’s seen through Google Street View.

“It’s a nice treat to be able to look down these little streets in Peru on Street View,” Kenny says, “whereas, in real life, I’d probably be trying to think of the quickest way home.”

