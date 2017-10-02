Aggressive Driving Wastes More Fuel Than Anything Else – Research Shows









Aggressive driving can be fun, there’s no denying it. And we all know that every time we step on it, the average consumption goes up. But by how much? Well, researchers from the DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have recently published a paper on the subject, trying to see how much gas, and equally as important, how much money we waste with our aggressive driving habits.

Aggressive driving includes things like quick acceleration and forcefull breaking, among others, and as it turns out, these manoeuvres increase our gas consumption by 10 to 40 percent when we’re in traffic, or between 15 and 30 percent on the highway. Turn that into cash and it translates to anywhere between 25 cents to one dollar per gallon.

The study

The research team started by analyzing any previous other studies in regards to this subject. They based their starting presumptions on them and then began developing their own model. After that, they took two mid-sized sedans, a hybrid and a conventional gasoline vehicle.

Both cars were subjected to various tests and trials in aggressive driving, trying to see what its effects would be. This experiment also allowed researchers to see the hybrid’s capacity to replenish its energy under different levels of forceful breaking.

“The new vehicle energy model we created focused on the limitations of regenerative braking along with varying levels of driving-style aggressiveness to show that this could account for greater fuel economy variation in an HEV compared to a similar conventional vehicle,” said ORNL’s John Thomas, lead author of the paper.

“Our findings added credence to the idea that an aggressive driving style does affect fuel economy probably more than people think.”

So, in the end, the team did manage to confirm our previous suspicions that aggressive driving does waste more fuel, and money, than normal or defensive driving, does. Nevertheless, they brought us more concrete data about just how much. They’ve also proven that hybrid cars are more fuel efficient.

(Source)












