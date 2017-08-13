Step Inside The Weird World Of Adult Babies / Diaper Lovers









Step inside the weird world of adult babies / diaper lovers and let yourself be completely mind blown of what some people do for fun. Actually, they consider what they do a lifestyle in itself, so be prepared because you are about to enter a completely different world than the one you are used to seeing on a day to day basis.

Australian photographer Polly Borland is the person behind this insightful series about the adult babies and diaper lovers community, which is a not that well known group of people. It’s also pretty easy to understand why they’re not that mainstream.

Have you ever heard of Adult Babies before? If the answer is no, than don’t worry and join the club. You’re about to find out who they are and what they do. Adult Babies are a group of people who enjoy dressing up like babies and recreating their most enjoyable memories (if they can be called memories) from the time when they were 6 months old, up to the time when they were 5 years old. Sounds pretty strange, doesn’t it?

Diaper Lovers on the other hand (Adult Babies can be Diaper Lovers and the other way around) are adults with a fetish of wearing diapers. It’s as easy as that. There’s no science behind it.

Susan Sontag writes about this community in Polly Borland’s book about AB/DL: “The photographer has penetrated a space where a secret identity unfolds. An intimate, private space, whose banal activities— yowling, drooling, eating, sleeping, bathing, masturbating — here acquire the character of weird rituals, because they’re being done by adult men dressed as, and carrying on like, babies….”

“It’s a long time that the camera has been bringing us news about zanies and pariahs, their miseries and their quirks. Showing us the banality of the non-normal. Making voyeurs out of us all.”

Polly Borland captured ‘The Babies’ series, which is the name of her book, in the 1990s. Her book is available on Amazon, right here, and it features 35 Adult Babies and Diaper Lovers.









