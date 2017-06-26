A New Series Of Action Figures Known As The 21st Century Bastards









Action figures are usually created as a way to represent a certain trait or characteristic that would be valued by the younger generation. It is also true that action figures have since got enough notoriety that they are also used as collectables by older people and as a means of display only. These action figures usually take on the form of a character from a movie, comic book, video game, or television program, and they are rarely based on real people.

Unfortunately, however, we are now living in a period of time that seems not to be real – a sort of dystopian future scenario in which the ‘bad men and women’ have somehow gotten the upper hand and are looking to transform the world into their own vision of how things should be. A version of the world where the facts, the information that has been gathered by highly-educated people, is seen merely as a point of view and where the new focus is placed on feelings of fear and hate. A version of the world where ‘nationalism’ is promoted for all the wrong reasons and in which blame is always passed on someone else rather than to look at the entire situation as a whole and try to find the root cause behind it all.

And here were are with of the ‘masterminds’ taking advantage of this situation in support for such a world of division in which they are seen as heroes by the population, when in fact, they are behind a lot of the misery and violence happening around the world.

The creator of these dystopian action figures, known as ‘fake toys‘ is Chris the Barker, who you can also follow on Twitter. You’ll be presented with such characters as “Action Vlad”, “Good Ol’ Kellyanne”, “Easy-D”, and even “Thacher’s Ghost” among others.

